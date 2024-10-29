The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former Minister of Interior and two-time governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a resolution submitted to the APC national secretariat and addressed to party’s national chairman, Dr. Umar Ganduje, the Osun State chapter of APC accused Aregbesola of creating divisions within the party by establishing a splinter faction, a move that was seen as undermining the party’s cohesion and unity, especially during a critical period in the State’s politics.

They also alleged that Aregbesola’s actions have fueled internal divisions, with party leaders asserting that his influence on certain groups has caused significant discord within APC.

Aregbosola’s suspension represents a significant move by the party’s state chapter to tackle perceived disloyalty and realign its leadership in preparation for upcoming elections.