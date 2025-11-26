A group of army officers said they had seized power in coup-prone Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday, a day before the planned announcement of results from a hotly contested presidential election.

Advertisement

In a statement read on state television by spokesperson Diniz N’Tchama, the Army officers said they had deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, suspended the electoral process, shut borders and would enforce a curfew.

Shortly after, the embattled President Embalo personally told France 24 TV that, “I have been deposed.”

Advertisement

The Army officers said in their statement that they had formed “The High Military Command for the Restoration of Order” and would be in charge of the West African nation until further notice.

The officers did not specify if they had taken Embalo into custody, and his whereabout was unknown.

It was the latest outbreak of unrest in Guinea-Bissau, a small coastal nation situated between Senegal and Guinea that is a notorious hub for cocaine trafficking to Europe.

It was not immediately clear whether the Army had the support of all of Guinea-Bissau’s fractious armed forces or whether they were in control of all of the country of around two million people.

The Army’s statement said the officers’ decision to take power came in response to a destabilisation plan concocted by “certain national politicians” and “well-known national and foreign drug barons,” as well as an attempt to manipulate the election results.

Shortly before the officers’ announcement, gunfire rang out near the electoral commission headquarters, presidential palace and interior ministry, witnesses said. It lasted for about an hour but appeared to have stopped by 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. ET), a Reuters journalist said.

“People are running everywhere,” said a driver in Bissau who asked not to be named, describing scenes of panic.

The electoral commission had been due on Thursday to announce provisional results from Sunday’s election in which Embalo faced off against top challenger Fernando Dias.

Both sides had claimed victory in the first round of voting.

Embalo was seeking to become the first president in three decades to win a second consecutive term in Guinea-Bissau.

A spokesperson for Embalo, Antonio Yaya Seidy, told Reuters that unidentified gunmen attacked the election commission to prevent an announcement of the vote results.

He said the men were affiliated with Dias, without providing evidence. A spokesperson for Dias did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, who lost to Embalo in a contested runoff in 2019 and has backed Dias in this election, said Dias had nothing to do with the incident.

Dias was meeting election observers when “some people erupted in the room to announce that there were gunshots in the center of the town,” said Pereira, who said he was in the same meeting.

Guinea-Bissau had been shaken by at least nine coups and attempted coups between 1974, when it gained independence from Portugal, and 2020, when Embalo took office.

Embalo has said he has survived three coup attempts during his time in office. His critics have accused him of manufacturing crises as an excuse for crackdowns.

Gunfire rang out for hours in the capital in December 2023 in what Embalo’s government said was an attempted putsch. Embalo dissolved parliament in response, and the country has been without a functioning legislature ever since.

The most recent reported coup attempt came in late October, when authorities announced that a group of senior officers had been arrested on suspicion of trying to topple the government.

According to the BBC, the lead-up to Sunday’s vote was fraught, with the opposition arguing that Embalo has already overstayed his term.

Under Embalo, the cocaine trade appeared to be booming, with an August report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organizsd Crime describing it as potentially more profitable than ever before.

In September last year, the judicial police announced they had seized 2.63 tons of cocaine from a plane that landed in Bissau from Venezuela.