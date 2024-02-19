The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lamented payment of their members an amputated two-month salaries by the Federal Government out of the seven and the half-month withheld salaries.

ASUU Abuja zonal coordinator, Comrade Salahu Mohammed Lawal, stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Bola Tinubu had in October 2023 approved the release of four of the eight-month withheld ASUU members’ salaries.

The salaries were withheld when the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari invoked a ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy against some university-based unions that embarked on a strike that lasted eight months in 2022.

However, the Union said despite the order by the President for release and payment of their withheld salaries of which the value has reduced to a quarter of what it was as at 2022, in the last two days, some members have reported receiving an amputated two-month salaries of the seven and the half-month withheld salaries, while many were yet to get anything.

“This is far below the expectation of the union and further weakens the morale of our members and the union’s trust in government promises.

“We use this medium to call on all that are involved in this inglorious act to do the needful with regards lecturers’ withheld salaries as there is nothing more to prove,” Lawal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the federal government to live up to its expectations by concluding, signing and immediately implementing the Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee on Renegotiated Agreement and immediately pay all the withheld salaries, promotion arreas and Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

“It is obvious that the Nigerian government is known for not fulfilling their promises as Federal and State governments are owing various allowances and arrears all over our campuses.

“The promised payment of arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAAs) which as captured in 2023 budget has not been paid. It might interest you to know that promotion arrears are being owed lecturers as far back as 2018 on some campuses. It is high time to pay up what you are owing and stop being a bad debtor,” the ASUU official stated.

The Union also called on the federal and state governments to stop proliferation of Universities, lamenting that while state and federal government cannot adequately fund the existing universities, more were being established, making a caricature of the University system.