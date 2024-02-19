Three men were on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing 3,000 cartons of maggi seasoning valued N50 million.

The accused Emmanuel Akpan, 38; Tasiu Aliu, 27; and Usman Hassan, 48, are being charged with conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 15, 2023 at Engineering Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Odugbo said Akpan, a logistics agent, contacted a truck to convey 3,000 cartons of Terra Maggi seasoning belonging to TGI Distribution Company to Kaduna State.

The prosecutor added that Aliu, a driver and Hassan his motorboy, brought the truck for the conveyance of the goods.

”After their departure, all calls made to track their location failed, their cell phones were switched off .

”The goods were neither delivered to the agreed destination nor returned to the company,” he said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. O Popoola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola adjourned the case until March 20 for trial. (NAN)