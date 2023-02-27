The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won the last Saturday’s presidential election in all the 16 local government areas of Kwara State.

The APC’s candidate polled 263,572 while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh Atiku Abubakar trailed behind him with 136,909 votes.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, scored 31,166 votes to come third while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Engr. Rabiu Kwakwanso, scored 3,141 votes.

The 16 local government areas cleared by the APC’s candidate were Edu, Ifelodun, Irepodun, Oke-Ero, Isin, Oyun, Offa and Ekiti.

Others included Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa, Moro, Kaiama, Patigi and Baruten.

The number of registered voters for the election were 1,695,928 while the accredited voters were 497,519.

Total valid votes were 469,971, rejected voted were 26,712 and total votes cast were 496,683.

Prof, Paul Annune from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State, who was the collation officer for the presidential election in Kwara State, announced the results.