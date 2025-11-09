An Australia-based medical practitioner, Dr. Wole Oluyede has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket for the 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

The primary election, which commenced with the accreditation of delegates around 10:30pm on Saturday night was concluded in the early hours of Sunday.

Announcing the results of the election, the Chairman, Ekiti State PDP governorship Primary Election Committee who is also a former Gombe State governor, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, announced that Oluyede scores 279 votes to clinch the party’s ticket.

Senator Dankwambo who is representing Gomber North Senatorial District at the National Assembly added that other contenders, Mr Funso Ayeni scored 239 votes while Mrs Funmilayo Ogun polled 17 votes to place second and third respectively in the primary election.

