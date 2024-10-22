At least 19 persons have died in a ghastly motor accident at Hawan Kibo area of Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent reports that Hawan Kibo, which is a gateway to Jos, the Plateau State capital, is approximately 60 kilometres from the capital city.

The spokesperson of the State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Peter Yakubu, confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos on Tuesday evening, stating that all passengers in the affected vehicle perished.

He said, ‘’No one survived the accident. The only person taken to the hospital later succumbed. Eighteen died at the scene, while one died at the hospital.’’

A staff member of Riyom Trauma Hospital told our correspondent that the corpses of the victims were brought to the hospital.

She said: “All victims brought to us had already died. Some bodies were unidentifiable due to severe mutilation. As I speak, all corpses have been transferred to a Jos mortuary due to electricity challenges in Riyom local government area.”

The hospital staff added that the vehicle involved was travelling from Adamawa State to Abuja when the accident occurred.

LEADERSHIP reports that Hawan Kibo is notorious for recurrent motor accidents due to the poor condition of the road, prompting lamentations by citizens.