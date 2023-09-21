The autopsy procedure on the exhumed body of popular singer, Promise Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, has been successfully completed.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Thursday night.

Mohbad died last week Tuesday, sparking speculation that he might have died from unnatural causes.

A 13-man special investigation team was inaugurated by the Lagos State Police Command to probe the circumstances surrounding the singer’s sudden death.

LEADERSHIP reports that the body of Mohbad was exhumed for autopsy earlier on Thursday morning.

Taking to its verified X platform (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night with the hashtag #JusticeforMohbad, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said the autopsy procedure was successfully carried out and it will provide further details when the results were ready.

The Police wrote: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed. Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available.”