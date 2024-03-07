Armed bandits, on Thursday morning, invaded Kuriga town of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, attacking an LEA Primary School and abducting scores of pupils and some staff.
Unconfirmed reports said the Head Teacher of the school and some other staff were said to be among the victims.
It was gathered that the incident happened at about 8:20am immediately after the routine assembly session.
Details Later…
