Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old Mustapha Tahiti, a medical recorder with the Maternity Clinic in Kofar Ran, Bauchi town for an attempt to kill his cousin and his wife through a lethal substance.

Police said Tahiti was arrested on 6th March 2024 following a credible intelligence at the disposal of the State Intelligence Department (SID).

A statement on Thursday by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, said the operatives acted on the report and arrested the suspect while actively planning to carry out his mission.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the alleged crime and stated that he filled a syringe with insecticide chemical he bought which would be forcefully administered on the victims,” Wakil said.

The statement also accused Tahiti of planning to cart away the belongings of the couple after their death, if he had succeeded.

“He also said he would cart away their valuables when he killed both his brother and his wife.”

The Bauchi police spokesman disclosed the accused person filled a syringe he had planned to use for the dastardly act with insecticide with the aim of injecting the couple with the poisonous substance.

SP Wakil in the statement said the syringe has been recovered as an exhibit.

Police investigations further uncovered that the suspect had grudges with the victim for marrying his late elder brother’s wife, whom he loved dearly and wanted to marry. Unfortunately, the widow does not want to marry him.

Tahiti said he warned the victim several times not to marry the widow but ignored.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed has directed that the suspect be charged to court upon completion of the discreet investigation.

The CP assured the good people of Bauchi State of his commitment and efforts towards curtailing crime and criminality throughout the state.