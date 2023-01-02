Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped a retired Army officer and chieftainof the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabi’u Garba Yandoto, two of his children and two others along Gusau-Tsafe Road in Zamfara State.

An indigene of the area, Mohammed Hassan, said that Col. Yandoto (rtd) was going to his hometown together with his two children on Sunday evening when he was ambushed by bandits and taken to the forest.

Hassan said, “The bandits ambushed the retired Colonel in the night on Sunday and kidnapped him along with his two children and two other victims.

“We heard gunshots and started running into the bush for fear of the bandits but later realised that Colonel Yandoto was their target.”

A leader of a Zamfara APC political group called ‘Wake Da Shinkafa’,

Yandoto is also an arch rival of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa and has been campaigning against Marafa’s ambition of winning election in 2023.

Frantic efforts were made by our correspondent to speak to the spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, o the development, but he could not be reached on phone by the time of filing this report.