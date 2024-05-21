Gunmen suspected to be bandits in their numbers reportedly attacked Zurak and Bankalala Village in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau State killing over 40 residents including vigilantes and injuring others.

LEADERSHIP investigations also revealed that several houses were razed by the rampaging gunmen.

According to residents of the community, the incident occurred around 7pm on Monday when people in the community were going about their normal activities, but could not report the incident immediately to security operatives due to the poor communication network in the area.

A youth leader in the area, Sahpi’i Sambo, who also confirmed the incident to our correspondent, the bandits arrived at the community on motorcycles, two to a bike, with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically at everyone on sight.

“More than 40 people were killed while many others were injured. Residents of the village have fled to neighbouring communities to have a cover. As of yesterday, security personnel had not yet arrived at the community. It was a deadly attack,” Sambo said.

Similarly also confirming the killing to our correspondent, the Information Officer of Wase local government council, Daniel Manwan said from the information made available to him by Hon. Awal Zasiu through Alhaji Mustapha Wase, over 30 people were killed in Bankalala village while DSS pursued and killed 3 of the bandits in the process in Zurak Village.

“As I speak to you, the entire villages is deserted for fear of unknown,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, is yet to respond to the inquiry by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.