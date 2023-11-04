Six persons have been killed during attack by bandits in Duhuwa town of Wurno local government area of Sokoto State on Thursday night.

A source, who hinted our correspondent, said four others, who were injured during the attack, were receiving treatment while many others were abducted and whisked away by the bandits.

While confirming the attack, Sokoto State Police Command stated that at least five persons were killed during the attack, while four others were injured.

Spokesman for the Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, told our correspondent that, “yes, it is true that bandits attack Duhuwa, under Wurno local government, Thursday night.

“Five people were reportedly killed in the unfortunate incident. Four are receiving treatments for injury suffered during the attack, while many others were abducted.”

A resident of the village (name withheld), however, confirmed to our correspondent that six corpses were buried after the attack.

The resident, who does not want his name in print, buttressed his claim when he forwarded photo of the six corpses during the funeral rites to our correspondent.

According to him, “we buried six corpses after the attack and not five. The attack started late Thursday night and lasted into the early hours of Friday.

“Aside the six casualties, four sustained injuries and majority of those abducted and whisked away are women.”

He passionately appealed to the government to deploy more security forces to comb the bushes around the town where the bandits have allegedly set up their camp.