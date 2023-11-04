The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), has commenced an investigation into the accident involving an HS 125 aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-AMM belonging to Flint Aero, which occurred at about 08:21 pm on 3rd November 2023.

The director, public affairs and consumer protection, NSIB, Dr. James Odaudu said in a statement that the NSIB has been notified and commenced an investigation into an accident.

He said “As the investigating agency, NSIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is released.

The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible.

Recall that the aircraft, with 10 passengers and three crew members onboard was en-route Ibadan from Abuja.

The aircraft, on final approach to landing on Runway 22, Ibadan Airport crashed short of the runway.

There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.