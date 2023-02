Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Paiko Police Division, SP Mukhtar Sabiu, and four other police personnel in Niger State.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the bandits attempted to attack the Chibani village market via Sarkin-Pawa in Munya LGA of the State and the DPOs of Paiko and Gurara were drafted to repel them when the incident occurred.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

Details Later…