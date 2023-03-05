Bandits have launched an attack on Maru Division of the Nigeria Police Force in Zamfara State, killing the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and a Sergeant.

The attack was launched in the late hours of Saturday when the bandits attempted to kidnap a Maru-based businessman, Alhaji Iliya, whose house is closed to the Divisional Police headquarters in Maru local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits opened fire on the Police officers at the Division, killing the DPO and a Policeman with the rank of Sergeant.

The bandits thereafter carried out their mission and kidnap the wife of their target.

When contacted, spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, declined to comment on the attack, saying they were in Maru to assess the situation but will get back to our Correspondent when he return to Gusau, the State capital.