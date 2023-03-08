Bandits, on Tuesday night, killed six persons including a pregnant woman in the suburbs of Rafi and Wushishi local government areas of Niger State.

A source from the area told LEADERSHIP that no fewer than 50 persons were also abducted by the bandits, who operated around Anawanka, Sabon Gari and Kundu axis of the two local government areas.

It was learnt also that a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) fighter jet engaged the bandits for several hours but the detail of the success of the operation or otherwise was yet unknown.

Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the incident, saying government was yet to ascertain the details of the attack as at press time.

