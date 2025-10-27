The Bauchi State government has announced the appointment of Brigadier-General Marcus Kokko Yake (Rtd.) as the first Gung-Zaar of the newly established Zaar Chiefdom in the State.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by Mrs Khadija Danladi Hassan Kobi, information officer at the State’s ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs, and made available to journalists on Monday.

According to the statement, the election was conducted in line with the provisions of the Zaar Chiefdom Law, 2025, following a public notice calling for expressions of interest from eligible candidates for the chieftaincy stool.

Kobi explained that seven applications were received, screened, and cleared for the contest, after which three candidates withdrew, leaving four contenders to participate in the election.

“Following the elections, Brigadier-General Marcus Kokko Yake (Rtd) emerged as the winner. His election will consequently be presented to the Governor for approval and formal appointment as the first Gung-Zaar of the Zaar Chiefdom,” she announced.

LEADERSHIP reports that the development has sparked protests in Tafawa Balewa LGA, where some members of the Sayawa community expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s move on the Chiefdom.

The protesters, who rejected any move to appoint any person, insisted that Air Commodore Ishaku Komo (Rtd) remains their rightful traditional leader, in line with their culture and traditions.

They urged the Bauchi State Government, led by Governor Bala Mohammed, to respect the will of the people and refrain from imposing any leader on the Sayawa community.

The Zaar Chiefdom creation and the election of its first ruler marked a significant milestone in the long-standing agitation by the Sayawa people for self-recognition within the traditional institution structure of Bauchi State.