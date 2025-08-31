Ruth Otabor, younger sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has passed away following injuries sustained in a tragic road accident involving a Dangote truck.

Ruth, a recent graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, was struck by the heavy-duty vehicle on August 13, 2025, near Auchi in Edo State, just six days after completing her studies. The accident left her with life-threatening injuries, leading to the amputation of one of her legs and further damage to the other, as well as head and hand injuries. She had remained on life support until her passing.

Confirming the development, Phyna announced her sister’s death on her Instagram page on Sunday evening, sharing an official statement issued by the family’s solicitors, Eko Solicitors & Advocates. The statement, signed by Justice Segun Ojienoh, read in part: “With a heavy heart the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st day of August, 2025, at about 06:30hrs. The family is presently grieving and will appreciate being given a private moment to mourn the departed. Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course.”

LEADERSHIP reports that in recent weeks, Phyna had taken to social media to demand accountability from the Dangote Group, insisting that her sister be flown abroad for advanced treatment. She accused the company of backtracking on its initial promise to cover comprehensive medical care, sparking widespread outrage and the trending hashtag #JusticeForRuth.

Ruth’s death has drawn an outpouring of grief and condolences across the country, with many questioning issues of corporate responsibility, road safety, and equal access to justice.

As of press time, the Dangote Group was yet to react to Ruth’s passing.