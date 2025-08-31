Appointees of the Kwara State government in Ajikobi Ward of Ilorin West local government area on Saturday distributed cash gifts to some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.

According to the organisers, the empowerment scheme which targeted women, youths and the aged, was in support of Goveror AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s efforts at uplifting the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people.

They said the gesture aligns with the governor’s kind disposition and humaitarian gestures.

The appointees also showcased the developmental initiatives of the governor in Ilorin and other parts of the state, urging the party members to stay focused.

The Senior Adviser/ Counselor to the Governor, Alh Saadu Salahu, commended the organisers for the initiative which he said was in line with the efforts of Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq to extend support to people at the grassroots and offer them a sense of belonging.

He urged party members in the ward to remain firm in their support for the governor and the APC.

The Chairman of APC in Ajikobi Ward, Mallam Dauda Ibrahim tasked party members to use the window of the ongoing continuous voters registration to mobilise new registrants.

He restated the commitment of the ward to supporting Governor AbdulRazaq and the ruling APC.

The event was graced by the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alh AbdulRazaq Jiddah; Special Adviser on Media; Alh Bashir Adigun, General Manager of KWASSIP, Dr. AbdulWasiu Tejidini; and Senior Special Assistant on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Damaigoro.