Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Wednesday, suspended the State’s Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Mynim.

The Commissioner was suspended for joining the suit challenging the legality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without informing his principal.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Supreme Court had on Tuesday reserved judgement on the suit filed by 19 States of the federation.

However, three out of the 19 States challenging the constitutionality of the law that established the EFCC reportedly withdrew from the suit.

Confirming the suspension to our correspondent, the governor’s spokesperson, Tersoo Kula, said, “It’s true that the Governor today suspended the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order for joining the suit challenging the legality of EFCC without informing the governor.”

Governor Alia stressed that the state was not part of those who had taken the EFCC to court, explaining that the state had been robbed and deprived of its financial resources by past administrations and wondered why they would decide to take an agency, which was helping the state to recover its stolen assets to court.

He added that the governor frowned at Barr. Mnyim’s decision to join the state in a suit challenging the legality of the nation’s anti-graft agencies, saying that it was inappropriate for him to have taken decisions on behalf of the State without proper consultation with the State government, and thus directed that he should proceed on indefinite suspension pending a satisfactory explanation for his actions.

“My administration is holding accountable those who embezzled money and drained our state dry. The EFCC and ICPC are assisting us in this effort.

“How can I now turn around and begin to challenge these watchdogs? I gave no permission for him to enter an appearance for the state. Because he acted on his own, I hereby suspend him indefinitely pending a satisfactory explanation of his actions,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Governor Alia warned that in his administration there are strict rules of conduct which all appointees must adhere to, stressing that he would not tolerate saboteurs in his government, and would deal decisively with anyone who acts against the interest of the state.