The body of the missing director of the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr Gbenga Olofingboyegun, has been discovered in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The mutilated and decomposing body of Olofingboyegun was discovered at Saint Theresa Primary School beside Saint Peter’s Unity School in Akure on Thursday.

The deceased was the Director of the Department of Research and Statistics in TESCOM before his death.

He was earlier declared missing on Thursday after he left the office for undisclosed reasons.

Before his mutilated remains were found, family and friends had suspected that he was a victim of kidnapping and were waiting for the call of from supposed abductors for a ransom payment.

A source told LEADERSHIP that his head was cut off and taken away, while his stomach was opened by the suspected assailants.

According to one of his close relations, Olofingboyegun was still in office dress of suits and tie that he wore to the office when his decomposing body was found.

When contacted, the Ondom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, said she was not sure about the identity of the decomposing body found on Sunday.