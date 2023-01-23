President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos on Monday afternoon on a two-day visit for the commissioning of iconic projects executed by the Lagos State Government.

LEADERSHIP reports that the event is tagged “Lagos Festival of Projects” commissioning.

The presidential aircraft NAF 001 touched ground at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos at about 3:33pm and the President was received by the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

Alao, Governors Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and the immediate-past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Service Chiefs, ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, among others, were on ground to receive the President.

President Buhari was welcomed at the Presidential Wing of Lagos Airport with pomp and pageantry by the Lagos State Cultural Troupe.

He inspected the Guard of Honour mounted at the Parade Ground before he flew out of the airport in an helicopter for commissioning of projects in some parts of the State beginning with the Lekki Deep Seaport.

Other projects to be commissioned by President Buhari during the two-day working visit include Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, 18.75-killometer Eleko-Epe rigid pavement six-lane Expressway, First Phase of the Blue Light Rail from Mile 2 to Marina, and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

He will also commission a private project, MRS Lubricant in Apapa.

As of the time of filing this report, the president had just commissioned the Lekki Deep Sea Port and currently on a tour of the multi-billion dollar facility.

