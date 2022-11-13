President Muhammadu Buhari has met with presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and national chairman of the ruling party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of the formal presidential campaign flag-off later in the week.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Villa on Sunday night.

The meeting comes after Buhari’s return to Abuja from London, United Kingdom, where had gone for a routine medical check-up.

Recall that the party is set to formally start its campaign on Tuesday.

President Buhari had earlier promised that he will lead the APC presidential campaign from the front.