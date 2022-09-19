Chichi has emerged the winner of the Head of House (HoH) games in the BBNaija Season 7 reality TV show.

This affords the housemate the priviledge of making it to the Top Five and grand finale of the ‘Level Up’ edition.

Chichi is the third female housemate to win the HoH games this season.

Part of the priviledges to e enjoyed by Chichi include Big Brother’s newly introduced supreme veto power.

Following the newly announced supreme veto power, nominations for the week will play out differently.

According to Biggie, the housemates will present a 90-second pitch to the HoH on why they deserve a slot at the finale.

As holder of the supreme veto power, Chichi will select two housemates for slots in the finale while other housemates will be automatically up for possible eviction next Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to her perks, Chichi gets to enjoy the luxurious HoH lounge with Chizzy as her partner. The HoH also gets the Showmax movie date reward.

It is exactly two weeks to the end of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, which the winner goes home with the N100m grand prize.