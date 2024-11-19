At least 25 people have been confirmed dead due to the outbreak of gastroenteritis (Cholera) in three local government areas of Sokoto North, Kware and Silame in Sokoto State.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Rabi Balarabe, who confirmed the development, further noted that, “out of the 1,160 people affected by the outbreak, twenty-five succumbed to death.

“The affected areas include Sokoto North, Silame, and Kware local government areas with fifteen people currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment.

“The 15 active cases were diagnosed through laboratory tests based on culture and sensitivity and confirmed to be active cases of the cholera outbreak.

“Worst hit areas with cases of cholera/diarrhea outbreak are Bazza Gidadawa Community in Sokoto metropolis, where few have died and others are receiving treatment at Primary Health Centre Bazza and Kofar Rini clinic in Waziri B Ward of Sokoto North LGA.”

The commissioner stated that rescue teams were working collaboratively with the state government to manage the outbreak.

In response to the crisis, the state government has purchased and distributed drugs free of charge to 18 local government areas as an intervention measure.

She highlighted challenges facing the health sector, including dilapidated infrastructure and inadequate resources, which have plagued the sector for the past eight years.

Hajiya Balarabe commended State governor, Ahmed Aliyu, for recruiting 864 nurses and midwives to address the issues and also announced plans to recruit additional supporting staff.