Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the bail of N10 million each to 67 out of the 76 minors arraigned before the court for participating in the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests.

Those granted bail, who are below 15 years are expected to present one surety who must be a civil servant.

The other 87 adults were arraigned on the same charges.

LEADERSHIP earlier reports that five of the defendants between the ages of 12 and 15 fainted a few minutes after the commencement of proceedings on Friday.

Details soon…