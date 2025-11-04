An Oyo State High Court has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, to go ahead with the party’s national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan.

Justice A.L. Akintola issued the ruling on Monday after considering an ex parte application filed by one Folahan Malomo Adelabi.

In the suit, the PDP, Damagum, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as defendants.

In the suit, Adelabi sought an interim injunction restraining the defendants from “truncating, frustrating, or disrupting” the guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities for the planned convention.

He also prayed the court to compel the PDP leadership to “adhere to and honour” the approved timetable and procedures for the election of new national officers pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion.

The court therefore granted the application, therefore effectively clearing the way for the PDP to hold its long-awaited convention in Ibadan as planned.

Details later…