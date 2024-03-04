The founder of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has announced that the 20-kilometre Road in his refinery and petrochemical company in Ibeju-Lekki, will be named after the late GCEO of Acess Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, whom he said was pivotal to the success of the Dangote Group.

The African richest man disclosed at the at the Celebration of Wigwe’s Professional Life in Lagos on Thursday night.

Wigwe, alongside wife Chizoba, first son Chizi and a friend, died in a helicopter crash in the United States a few weeks ago.

Also, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to immortalise the Wigwe at the Lagos Island Maternity where the late banker was born.

Details Later….