Advertisement

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed a media report alleging an attempted coup to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

The report by an online medium said a Brigadier General and other officers were being detained by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for an attempted coup d’etat.

Advertisement

The report alleged that the cancellation of a military match past marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup scare.

The report also made reference to a recent press release by the DHQ announcing the arrest of 16 officers currently under investigation for professional misconduct.

The Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, while responding to the report, said the claims by the said publication were entirely false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.

He said, “the decision regarding the cancellellation of 65th independence anniversary parade was to allow Mr President attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and for members of the AFN to sustain the momentum on the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.”

He reassured Nigerians that the ongoing investigation involving the 16 officers was a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism were maintained within the ranks.

“An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings would be made public,” he added.

He, therefore, called on citizens to continue to provide necessary support to the security agents.

The statement said contrary to claims by the report, “the FG, the legislature and the judiciary are working closely for the safety, development and well being of the nation. Democracy is forever.”

He further urged members of the public to disregard the report.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” the DHQ spokesman added.