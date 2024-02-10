The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Margaret Dumbiri Emefiele, wife of the immediate-past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, wanted.

The anti-graft agency also declared Eric Ocheme Odoh, Jonathan Omoile, and Anita Joy Omoile as wanted.

The EFCC alleged that the quartet played pivotal roles in a scheme to convert substantial amounts of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The charges include obtaining money by false pretences, theft, and contravention of Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The anti-graft agency added that individuals with information regarding the whereabouts of Margaret Emefiele, Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile, and Jonathan Omoile are urged to contact any EFCC office or call 08093322644.

The EFCC’s statement read, “The quartet of Eric Ocheme Odoh, Margaret Dumbiri Emefiele, Anita Joy Omoile, and Jonathan Omoile are wanted by the EFCC for offences bordering on economic and financial crimes.” The public is cautioned that these individuals are accused of conspiring with former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele to convert substantial government funds, allegedly committing offences punishable under the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This declaration comes amid the ongoing legal proceedings against Godwin Emefiele, who is facing charges of fraud amounting to ₦1.8 billion and $6.2 million. The latest amended charge, presented before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, accuses Emefiele of impersonating the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to illegally obtain $6.2 million.”

The EFCC noted that Emefiele, in collaboration with Eric Ocheme Odoh, obtained the funds from the CBN under false pretences, claiming it was requested by the SGF. Furthermore, Emefiele is accused of forging documents and conferring corrupt advantages on his wife and brother-in-law by awarding them contracts for the renovation of the CBN Governor’s residence in Lagos.