The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, has banned all priests and Catholic faithful from attending the Adoration Ministry programmes led by Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

The Diocese’s decision was not unconnected to Mbaka’s dabbling into politics particularly his recent attack on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, on Thursday.

Recall that the Enugu Diocese had immediately condemned and dissociated itself from what it called inflammatory political utterances by the Director of Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Mbaka

The Diocese described the outburst of Mbaka against Obi as unbecoming and divisive.

A statement titled, ‘Disclaimer; Re: Inflammatory Political Utterances By Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka,’ jointly signed by Very Rev. Fr. Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, Chancellor/Secretary; Very Rev. Fr. Geoffrey Aguigwo, Vicar General; and Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Ernest Anezichukwu Obodo, on Thursday, warned Mbaka to refrain from making further provocative prophecies or utterances capable of heating up the polity.

Although Mbaka has apologised, insisting that he didn’t mean to malign the former governor of Anambra State, the hammer of the Bishop still fell on the Priest, who has been having a running battles with the Bishop.

“In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu; capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry. And after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated; and in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“I enjoin all the Christian Faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as I entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal carç thee and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles,” the Bishop stated through pastoral injunction released late Friday.