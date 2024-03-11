A former Minister of State for Health and immediate-past chairman of pan-Northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Gabriel Aduku, is dead.

Aduku died on Monday morning in the United States of America (USA) following a brief illness.

Aduku emerged National Chairman of ACF in May 2023 following the departure of Chief Audu Ogbe and served briefly in that capacity.

He was removed and replaced by Mamman Osman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in December same year, following a series of allegations against him.

