A former Minister of State for Health and immediate-past chairman of pan-Northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Gabriel Aduku, is dead.
Aduku died on Monday morning in the United States of America (USA) following a brief illness.
Aduku emerged National Chairman of ACF in May 2023 following the departure of Chief Audu Ogbe and served briefly in that capacity.
He was removed and replaced by Mamman Osman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in December same year, following a series of allegations against him.
Details Later…
HOW POPULAR ABUJA DOCTOR REVEALS HOW PROSTRATE, INFECTION AND OTHER ISSUES ARE AFFECTING NIGERIA MEN'S GENERAL PERFORMANCE ESPECIALLY IN THE OTHER ROOM..DON'T BE A VICTIM!! SOLUTION IS HERE!!
Get paid up to ₦250,000 for writing your opinion about various companies. No FEES OR MONEY required from you. Click here, signup and follow instructions.