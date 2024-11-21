The District Head of Kurfi in Katsina State, Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi, is dead. He was aged 93.

A former executive secretary of the defunct Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) in the Second Republic, which later metamorphosed to the present-day Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kurfi was born in 1931 and until his death he held the ‘Maradin Katsina’ traditional tilte in the Katsina Emirate.

Before becoming a traditional ruler, Kurfi was a very senior civil servant at the federal level for many years. He was the deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Defence when the 1966 coup took place. He was also a permanent secretary in the Office of the Head of Service. Kurfi was actually known as the first executive secretary of FEDECO, set up by the military to organise the transition to civilian rule in 1979. It was this electoral commission that organised the election that brought in Alhaji Shehu Shagari as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

