The immediate-past governor of Osun State, Engr. Rauf Aregbesola, has shunned the ongoing governorship election in the state.

The exercise is currently ongoing this Saturday peaceful without any reported incident.

LEADERSHIP reports that Aregbesola, who is currently the Minister of Interior, is having a running battle with his successor at the Osun Government House, Gboyega Oyetola.

The Minister is said to have travelled to Germany for an official function to avoid voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Oyetola, who is seeking a re-election for a second and final term in office.

Also, Aregbesola did not want to be slammed with anti-party allegation by voting for another candidate on the platform of a different political party, hence he avoided the exercise.

Journalists, who went to his polling unit in Ilesha, learnt that the Interior Minister would not participate in the exercise.

Recall that few days ago, Aregbesola was also absent at the APC’s grand rally for Oyetola. On the same day, he travelled to Lagos for an official visit to the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, which is under his Ministry.