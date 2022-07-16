One soldier was feared killed in Zurak Kampani village of Wase local government area of Plateau State when bandits ambushed a team of soldiers on patrol.

Another member of the troops was said to have been injured in the attack.

According to locals, the bandits arrived the community when residents were transacting business in the market.

Zurak Kampani community is more than 100km drive from Wase, the headquarters of Wase LGA.

Meanwhile, the information officer of Operation Save Haven (OPSH), saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau, Bauchi and part of Kaduna States, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the ambush but added that, “no soldier was killed in the process.”

A resident of Wase town, Mohammed Musa, had earlier told journalists that the bandits killed one soldier and injured another one.

According to him, the soldiers stationed in the area were able to repel the attack and prevented the bandits from causing more havoc.

Investigation by LEADERSHIP revealed that a day before the ambush, bandits stormed Pinau village of the same LGA, and rustled over 500 cattle.

Wase communities have been experiencing banditry activities in recent times, forcing many residents to flee their homes for safety.