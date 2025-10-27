Former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lamido made the announcement on Monday in a post on his verified Facebook page, where he also revealed plans to visit the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to obtain his nomination form.

“By the grace of God, I shall today, Monday 27th October 2025, by 11 a.m., be at Wadata Plaza, the National Headquarters of our very party, Peoples Democratic Party, to purchase the nomination form to run for the office of the National Chairman of the Party,” he wrote.

The former governor, who has been a long-time member of the PDP and a prominent voice within its ranks, is seeking to lead the party as it prepares for its next national convention.

The PDP, which governed Nigeria from 1999 to 2015, is expected to elect a new National Chairman and other party officials during the upcoming convention slated for Ibadan in Oyo State next month.