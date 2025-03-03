Former Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has resigned from the party.

Jandor, who announced his resignation at a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, said his reasons for leaving the party were connected to indiscipline and anti-party activities, which he noted to have become the norm in the party.

Accompanied by a large group of supporters, Jandor stated that the decision to leave the PDP followed actions taken by some of the party’s leaders, including its former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, whom he alleged to have worked against the PDP in the 2023 elections.

Speaking on his next political move, Jandor said he will widely consult before collapsing his structure into another political platform.

“We will consult widely with everybody and then take the decision to collapse our structure to another platform. What is majority on the ground now is that we have left the Peoples Democratic Party,” Jandor stated.

Before joining the PDP, Jandor was part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and spearheaded the Lagos4Lagos Movement, which aimed to promote internal democracy within the party.

He joined the PDP in January 2022, won the party’s gubernatorial nomination for the 2023 elections where he came third behind the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).