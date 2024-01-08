Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has finally honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over N37billion corruption allegation against her.

The former minister, who is being investigated over the sum of N37,170,855,753.44 that was allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, James Okwete, arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday morning.

Umar-Farouk took to her X account to announce the development, saying “I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating.”

Details Later…