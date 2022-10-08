A former national chairman of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, is dead.

Ogbulafor, who was fondly called ‘Dede Ukwu’ (Big Uncle), died on Thursday night.

A statement from his family, on Friday evening, which confirmed his death, said he died in Canada at the age of 73.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogbulafor was very influential during his reign as the National Secretary and later National Chairman of the PDP, when the party was in power at the centre.

He was elected the PDP national chairman on March 8, 2008 and started his tenure on a controversial note with his comments, saying he did not worry if Nigeria became a one-party state.

It was gathered that the family had related the death of the former national chairman to the members of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

Ogbulafor was also popular for his controversial comment that the PDP will rule Nigeria for 60 years.