A former presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe, who previously served as the Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign, has passed on.

Okupe’s death was confirmed on Friday morning.

The physician turned politician served as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and later Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Okupe was born on March 22, 1952, and was a co-founder of Royal Cross Medical Centre and was at a time the National Publicity Secretary of the now defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the aborted Third Republic.

He was once detained under the military regime of General Sani Abacha and subsequently disqualified from participating in United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) primaries.

The late former LP’s spokesman of late became the advocate of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration after he parted ways with the party and its former presidential candidate. Peter Obi.

He hailed from prominent Agbonmagbe family of Iperu-Remo in Ogun State.