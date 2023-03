The Nigeria’s football family has been thrown into mourning on Monday after news of the death of former Super Falcons coach, Ismaila Mabo.

Mabo’s brother, Engr. Mansir Salihu Nakande, confirmed the news early Monday morning saying: “The death of our elder brother, Ismaila Mabo, has occurred in the early hours of this Monday, after a protracted illness.”

Late Coach Mabo died at the age of 80.

He said the funeral prayer will hold later this Monday.