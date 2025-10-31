The Association of Resident Doctors under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA) has declared an indefinite strike to begin at 12 midnight on Saturday, November 1, 2025, citing unresolved welfare and administrative concerns affecting its members.

Advertisement

The decision was formally communicated in a letter dated October 30, 2025, addressed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and jointly signed by the President of ARD-FCTA, Dr. George Ebong, and General Secretary, Dr. Agbor Affiong.

The letter, shared with journalists on Friday, followed a similar declaration by the national body, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), to commence an indefinite nationwide strike on the same date.

Advertisement

According to the ARD-FCTA, members unanimously voted to join the national strike during an emergency congress meeting held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. However, the association emphasised that it would continue its own strike even if NARD suspended or called off its action, until all FCT-specific issues were fully addressed.

“Following NARD’s declaration, the Supreme Congress of ARD-FCTA deliberated extensively on our unresolved local matters and unanimously voted to fully join the indefinite strike.

“It is important to note that even if NARD suspends or calls off its strike, ARD-FCTA will continue with its own indefinite action until all our demands are satisfactorily met,” the letter stated.

The letter, acknowledged by the Office of the FCT Minister, the FCT Head of Service, and the Health Services and Environment Secretariat on October 31, 2025, signalled potential disruptions to healthcare delivery across FCTA-owned hospitals, where resident doctors make up the majority of the workforce.

ARD-FCTA comprises doctors working across the 14 district and general hospitals and the Department of Public Health under the FCTA.

The doctors key demands include immediate payment of outstanding salary arrears for members employed since 2023, commencement of new doctor recruitment with a written, time-bound commitment to conclude by the end of 2025, and immediate release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

Others include stoppage of erroneous deductions and correction of irregular salary payments, documented timelines for “skipping” and conversion to be completed within one month.

The doctors also demanded a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) mandating the skipping of members within three months of employment, conversion of post–Part II Fellows to Consultant cadre within six months of passing, release of promotion timelines and full payment of promotion arrears within one month amongst others.

The strike, if it proceeds as planned, is expected to significantly impact healthcare services in the FCT.