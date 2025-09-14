The Federal Ministry of Environment, through the National Flood Early Warning Centre (FEWS CENTRE) has issued a warning in 11 states over possible heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding between 14th and 18th September, 2025.

Advertisement

In a flood prediction notice dated Sunday, September 14, 2025 and signed by the Director, Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department of the ministry, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, the federal government also advised some communities in the flood plain to evacuate.

Bokani identified the states and corresponding communities as Adamawa – Ganye, Natubi; Benue State – Abinsi, Agyo, Gogo, Ito, Makurdi, Udoma and Ukpiam; Nasarawa – Agima, Rukubi and Odogbo; and Taraba – Beli, Serti and Donga.

Others include Delta – Umugboma, Umukwata, Abraka, Aboh and Okpo-Krika; Niger – Rijau; Kebbi – Ribah; Kano – Gwarzo and Karaye; Katsina – Jibia; Sokoto – Makira; and Zamfara – Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Maradun, Gusau, Anka and Bungudu.

“Also, due to the rise in the water level of the River Gongola, River Benue, and Niger, communities on the flood plain of

River Gongola up to Numan, the flood plain of River Benue and River Niger up to Lokoja are advised to evacuate,” the advisory read.

The statement further urged relevant stakeholders to kindly take note as it welcomed feedback from relevant stakeholders and state government representatives on its platform.