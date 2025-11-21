The federal government has ordered the immediate closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges following heightened security threats across parts of the country.

In a circular dated November 21, 2025 and issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, the director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, conveyed the directive on behalf of the honourable minister of education.

According to the circular, the decision was taken “Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches.”

The ministry said the action was necessary to safeguard students and staff in vulnerable locations.

The circular further instructed principals to comply without delay. *principals of affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance,” the ministry stated, adding that the minister extended warm regards to all heads of schools.

The affected schools include FGGC Minjibir, FGC Ilorin, FTC Ganduje, FGGC Zaria, FTC Kafanchan, FGGC Bakori, FTC Dayi, FGC Daura, FGGC Tambuwal, FSC Sokoto, FTC Wurno, FGC Gusau, FGC Anka, FGGC Gwandu, FGC Birnin Yauri, FTC Zuru, FGGC Kazaure.

Others are; FGC Kiyawa, FTC Hadejia, FGGC Bida, FGC New-Bussa, FTC Kuta-Shiroro, FGGC Omuaran, FTC Gwanara, FGC Ugwolawo, FGGC Kabba, FTC Ogugu, FGGC Bwari, FGC Rubochi, FGGC Abaji, FGGC Potiskum, FGC Buni Yadi, FTC Gashua, FTC Michika, FGC Ganye, FGC Azare, FTC Misau, FGGC Bajoga, FGC Billiri and FTC Zambuk.

However, the ministry did not indicate when the schools would reopen but assured that the move was precautionary.