The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, and Thursday, December, 25 and 26 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations, respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Monday morning, extended warm greetings to all Nigerians, urging them to use the festive period to reflect on the values of love, peace, and unity that the season signifies.

Tunji-ojo, in a statement signed by the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, further emphasised the importance of the season as a time to foster harmony and strengthen bonds across families and communities.

The Minister also felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

Dr Tunji-Ojo enjoined Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, and patience.

He stressed that peace and security are critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity.

The minister assured that the federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, will continue to put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property.

He urged Nigerians to be security-conscious, and report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agencies.

Tunji-Ojo noted that the Yuletide season calls for discipline to protect the lives and property of everyone in their respective communities and the nation as a whole.

The Minister urged all citizens to remain focused that the year 2025 will be a better year with the Renewed Hope agenda of the President.

“The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences,” he stated.

He assured citizens of the Federal Government’s continued commitment to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.

While wishing Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025, he expressed his confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu-led administration ushering in the New Year a better and prosperous economy that will be the envy of the world.