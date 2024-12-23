The Africa Initiative for Fire Safety (AIF) has engaged key stakeholders in Sokoto State in a strategic dialogue to enhance fire safety awareness and preparedness.

The forum, held over the weekend, brought together representatives from government agencies, emergency response teams, and community leaders to address the challenges of fire outbreaks and advocate for proactive measures to safeguard lives and property.

Dr. Garba Ibrahim, head of AIF’s Access and Safety Department, moderated the engagement, which followed AIF’s extensive nine-month research on fire disasters in Sokoto.

The foundation’s findings and recommendations aim to address the growing frequency of fire incidents in the state and ensure their transition into practical, impactful actions.

In his opening remarks, AIF’s Executive Secretary, Prof Yahaya Tanko Baba, emphasised the urgency of addressing Sokoto’s increasing fire outbreaks.

“Collaboration among stakeholders is pivotal to implementing these recommendations and safeguarding lives and properties,” he reiterated AIF’s commitment to public safety and effective disaster management.

AIF Founder Aliyu Sidi Attahiru thanked the stakeholders for their participation and noted the devastating impact of fire outbreaks on livelihoods.

He explained the engagement’s objective of leveraging stakeholders’ expertise to transform research insights into actionable outcomes.

“This task may be challenging, but with collective efforts, we can create a safer, more resilient Sokoto,” he added.

Presenting the research findings, Rufus Yagkong, AIF’s Head of Programs and Research, outlined six key pillars for fire disaster management: Community-driven fire safety education targeting schools, markets, and religious centres, Procurement of modern fire engines, hydrants, and firefighting tools for high-risk areas, Incorporating fire-risk considerations into the urban design with accessible routes for emergency vehicles, Domestication and strict application of the National Fire Safety Code in public and private buildings, Recruitment, training, and retention of skilled firefighters alongside community watch groups, funding and Partnerships: Securing dedicated budgets and exploring private sector and donor collaborations for fire safety initiatives.

Stakeholders’ Commitment to Action Representatives from the Federal and State Fire Service, NSCDC, NEMA, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and various ministries lauded AIF’s efforts.

They expressed readiness to support fire prevention campaigns and pledged to integrate the research findings into their operations.

Stakeholders agreed that aggressive awareness campaigns, modernised firefighting infrastructure, and robust enforcement of safety regulations are needed.

They also stressed continuous capacity building for firefighting personnel and emphasised the necessity of sustained funding to maintain progress.

In his closing remarks, Prof Baba thanked attendees for their insights and commitment, urging them to take ownership of the implementation process.

“Together, we can build a fire-resilient Sokoto State where lives and properties are protected from avoidable tragedies,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to advance fire disaster preparedness and response, turning Sokoto into a model for effective fire management.