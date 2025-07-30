The Federal Government has increased Nigeria’s national scholarship grants by 50% across all academic levels.

Advertisement

The increase is aimed at deepening access to quality education and strengthening human capital development.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, announced this via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Dr Alausa described the reform as the most ambitious overhaul of the scholarship programme in over a decade.

According to the minister, the reform reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to building a more inclusive and knowledge-driven nation, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

With this reform, scholarship awards have been significantly upgraded as Doctoral students will now receive N750,000 per annum, up from N500,000; Master’s students will get N600,000, up from N400,000; while undergraduate, HND, and NCE students will now receive N450,000, increased from N300,000.

These increases apply to all major federal scholarship programmes, including the Nigerian Scholarship Award, and are backed by a N6 billion budget for the 2025–2026 academic cycle.

The statement further read, “To tackle the rising costs of education and to ensure that no deserving student is left behind, scholarship amounts have been increased by 50% across board.

“PhD students will now receive N750,000 annually (up from N500,000), Master’s students N600,000 (from N400,000), and undergraduate, HND, and NCE students N450,000 (up from N300,000). These enhanced awards apply to all major programmes, including the Nigerian Scholarship Award.

“As earlier pledged, we have also restructured the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship scheme. While existing beneficiaries will continue to receive their entitlements, funds previously earmarked for new international awards have been repurposed to introduce two new strategic scholarship categories under the national programme.

“The first targets students in public polytechnics pursuing STEM and vocational training, with N1 billion allocated to this group. The second is tailored for students studying Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Physiotherapy in public universities, also supported with N1 billion. These new categories reflect our commitment to investing in high-impact sectors critical to national development.

“We have introduced a revised allocation framework to ensure fairness and impact. Under this new structure, 50% of scholarships will go to undergraduate students, 25% to Master’s, and 25% to PhD candidates. Of each category, 70% of awards will support students in STEMM disciplines, while 30% will support the Social Sciences. In a deliberate move to foster inclusion, 5% of all scholarships will be reserved for students with disabilities.

“Over 15,000 students are expected to benefit from the Nigerian Scholarship Award, Education Bursary Award, and the restructured BEA scheme. The implementation will be coordinated by the Federal Scholarship Board in partnership with an Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry. This committee includes representatives from the National Assembly, Federal Character Commission, Ministry of Women Affairs, and other key institutions to ensure transparency and accountability.

“With a total budget of N6 billion allocated for the 2025–2026 cycle, this reform is more than a policy—it is a bold national investment in our youth, our future, and our collective prosperity. We are not just funding education—we are building the human capital foundation for Nigeria’s long-term success.”

The minister added that implementation of the grants will be coordinated by the Federal Scholarship Board, under the supervision of an Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.