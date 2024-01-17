The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service, has confirmed three separate fire incidences that occurred in the Territory, between 7:30pm on Tuesday night and 4am on Wednesday morning.

The Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, while speaking to our correspondent via telephone on Wednesday, stated that men of the Fire Service had first responded to a distress call at a residential building behind the First Forty Hotel in Wuse 2 district of Abuja, before they were alerted to a fire outbreak at the Karmo Market at about midnight, and then the I.C World Emporium at 4am in the Gwarinpa Estate.

“It is true. The exact time, I will get it across to you. They happened midnight. There is one that happened around 7:30pm yesterday, that was behind First Forty Hotel, in Wuse 2.

“That one is a building being used as a commercial. Then we came back from that place, in the midnight, early in the morning today, another one happened in Karmo, from there, we went to I.C Mall again,” he said.

No casualty has yet been confirmed as of the time of filing this reports.