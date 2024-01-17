The inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has launched a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), to tackle the activities of kidnappers terrorising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the nation at large.

The SIS launched is for special operations deployed to all the area councils in the FCT and simultaneously launched in some states across the country.

Recall that kidnappers had recently taken over Abuja villages, where they have been wreaking havoc in places like Bwari, Dei Dei, Dutse, and Mpape, among other villages in the FCT.

The IGP said the team was made up well-trained officers who are specially trained and prepared to tackle issues of abduction.

The deployment included officers from the tactical units from the Force, helicopter, drones, specialised vehicles, and K9, among others.